Pioli: It's amazing how we complicate things

Lazio coach Stefano Pioli said he is amazed how his players "complicate" things after they threw away a win against Sampdoria on Monday.

A goal from Alessandro Matri on 78 minutes had Lazio on the way to their first league victory since the end of October.

However, goalkeeper Federico Marchetti injured himself in the celebration and had to be substituted.

Back-up goalkeeper Etrit Berisha came on his place and conceded the free-kick that led to Sampdoria's equalising goal from Ervin Zukanovic in stoppage time.

Pioli lamented the dropped points after his side had controlled the game.

"We dominated the game and to suffer a free-kick and then a goal hurts," he said. "We suffered from too many lapses.

"What was going through my head after Zukanovic scored is easy to imagine. We paid for our carelessness.

"I worked with concentration and the attention of the players, and it's amazing how we work so well during the week and then everything becomes complicated in the game."

Lazio are 12th in the Serie A table after 16 games and pressure is mounting on Pioli.

"It's a difficult time, but we must also know how to do more," he added. "So far I have had the support of the board and the trust of my players.

"Tomorrow I go back to work, and the board will decide the best solution for everyone."