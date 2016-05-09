Pique: Arbeloa deserved his send-off

Gerard Pique insists Alvaro Arbeloa deserved his Real Madrid send-off after playing his last game for the Spanish giants at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Arbeloa was afforded a huge reception from the Bernabeu faithful and a warm send-off from his team-mates after their 3-2 win over Valencia.

The former Liverpool man will leave Madrid at the end of the season after making almost 250 appearances for the club across a seven-year spell.

Barcelona defender Pique, who has regularly been involved in wars of words with Arbeloa, had some nice words for his former Spain international team-mate.

"I wish him the best wherever he goes next," Pique said of 33-year-old Arbeloa.

"If they have given him a send-off like that, it is because he has deserved it.

"Sometimes the tone has been a bit too much and we shouldn't have done it.

"But he's had a great career with some big trophies, including the World Cup, and for wherever he goes I wish him well."

Arbeloa has the chance to end his Madrid career in style, with the club still in the La Liga title race heading into the last round, while a Champions League final against rivals Atletico Madrid also awaits.