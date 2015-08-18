Pique awaits verdict following 'whore mother' rant
Barcelona are awaiting Gerard Pique's potential punishment following his foul-mouthed rant during the Supercopa de Espana.
Gerard Pique is facing a possible suspension after he was sent off during Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana second leg on Monday having told an assistant referee: "I s*** on your whore mother".
The Barcelona defender was dismissed early in the second half of the draw against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou as his side were beaten 5-1 on aggregate.
The rant could land Pique in hot water, with the details of his outburst reported in referee Velasco Carballo's report – the centre-back having raged at the lack of an offside decision against Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz.
Pique's comments could earn him a suspension of between four and 12 games, with a decision expected before the end of the week.
He will also miss Sunday's La Liga opener against Bilbao at San Mames.
