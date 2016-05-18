Pique on Barca-Madrid: The stats speak for themselves

Gerard Pique will congratulate Real Madrid if they win the Champions League, but pointed to Barcelona's recent record in a veiled dig at their fierce rivals.

Barca meet Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday as they go in search of a domestic double, having pipped Madrid to the Liga crown by one point.

But Madrid can assuage that disappointment by defeating city rivals Atletico in the Champions League final in Milan on May 28, as they seek glory in that competition for the 11th time.

In a media conference on Wednesday, Pique was asked if a potential double for Barca would outrank European success for Madrid this season.

"Obviously winning the double I would take that every year but if they win the Champions League we'll have to congratulate them," he said.

"I think when people say Madrid are playing well and Barca are not and vice-versa, or when one wins the Champions League it's better than the other, I don't think that makes sense. Everyone takes their own path."

And Pique went on to point to Barca's record of six league titles, three Copa wins and three Champions League triumphs since he joined the club in 2008. Madrid, meanwhile, have won La Liga once, the Copa twice and the Champions League once in that time.

"Since I've been here eight years ago we've been down our path and they've been down theirs, and the statistics speak for themselves," he said.

"Winning six out of eight [league titles] is incredible and has never been done. Everybody wants to win, they've won what they've won but for now we're lucky to be the team that wins the most.

"It all lies in the talent of the players and how competitive they are, in both teams, and in the last few years we've had a generation of players that have come together and been unparalleled.

"I don't think that will happen in the next 50 years that this amount of talent will come together in one team."

Meanwhile, Barca announced on Wednesday that their planned friendly with Al-Ahli in Doha on May 24 has been postponed as it clashes with other sporting events happening in Qatar at that time.