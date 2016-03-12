Pique: Barca won't miss the big penalties

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is confident that their penalty curse will not derail hopes of winning a second successive treble.

The Liga leaders recorded an emphatic 6-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday to edge closer to defending their title, though Lionel Messi missed his fourth spot-kick in eight this season.

Barca's fearsome front three of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez have failed to score from half of their efforts from 12 yards this season, but Pique insists that, on the biggest stage, they will hold their nerve.

50% - Leo Messi (4 out of 8), Neymar (4 out of 8) and Suárez (2 out of 4) have missed 50% of penalties they have taken. MSNMarch 12, 2016

"In the important games, when we have to score penalties, we'll score them," he said afterwards.

"We always try to play at our top level from the start and today we were able to do that. We scored very quickly and that helped us to control the game.

"There are fewer games every time, we're getting ever closer and we have to continue with the same mentality."

Barca's unbeaten run now stands at 37 matches but Pique believes they can still improve as they look to achieve an unprecedented feat of winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League two seasons in a row.

"We try to play as well as we can," he added. "We've spent many years together and we understand each other well, so that we can combine very quickly and sometimes do things without looking.

"I think we can still get better."