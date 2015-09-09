Pique not doing himself any favours – Ramos

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos believes Gerard Pique should take part of the blame for the frosty reception he received during Spain's 2-0 Euro 2016 qualification win over Slovakia at the weekend.

The Barcelona defender was jeered by sections of the Spain fans during Saturday's encounter, prompting a number of high-profile names to come out and defend Pique.

However, Ramos has pointed at Pique's comments about Real after Barcelona won the European Supercup as one of the reasons behind the incident.

"It’s true that we all make mistakes, I know that better than anyone; I've made a lot of mistakes, but with the rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid his actions haven't helped with the reception he’s had," Ramos was quoted as saying by AS.

"Sometimes when you’re celebrating you can get carried away. I'm not going to judge, but at those times I don't think of anyone outside my own circle.

"I already highlighted that whether we agree or not over what's been said and done, it doesn't help the reception.

"But Pique is not a problem, the exact opposite, he's a magnificent player for the national team."