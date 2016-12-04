Pique taking inspiration from 2014-15 turnaround

Gerard Pique remains confident Barcelona can overhaul their six-point deficit to Real Madrid in LaLiga following Saturday's 1-1 Clasico draw and is taking inspiration from Luis Enrique's first season as coach.

Barca looked set to cut Madrid's lead at the summit to three points after Luis Suarez put them ahead at Camp Nou, only for Sergio Ramos to head home an equaliser 12 seconds from the end of normal time to rescue a point for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Though Madrid are still in command of the title race, Pique believes Barca can replicate what they achieved in Luis Enrique's maiden campaign in 2014-15.

Madrid led the way by four points in late February, only for Barca to turn things around and win the league by two points.

"Everything is going right for Real Madrid and the goal in the 90th minute keeps their unbeaten run going, but experience tells me that this [the season] is very long," Pique said.

"The first year of Luis Enrique, in 2014-15, we were in a similar situation. They were on a great run of form and had a four-point lead.

"It all depends on ourselves and how we play football. If we recover our style, which we did in part [on Saturday], we're unstoppable and we can turn things around.

"We're on a good path, we've competed for the whole game and you have to be calm because there's a long way to go. I've seen worse situations."

Pique was not pleased with Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez, who he accused of consistently obstructing him off the ball.

"He was trying to do it all the time," Pique added. "They are moves that are very difficult for the referee to see, even though I warned him.

"Lucas was dedicated to bother me and not let me get where I could. I suppose they know I am the tallest player in the team and the most important in [set-pieces]."