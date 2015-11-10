Pique targets leaving El Clasico in first place

Gerard Pique has suggested leaving El Clasico with Barcelona still on top of La Liga would represent a positive outcome against Real Madrid.

The Camp Nou side are three points clear of their rivals at the top of the table going into the key Santiago Bernabeu clash after the international break, meaning a point will keep them in first place.

Pique feels Barca are going into the game at the perfect time of the season, with the club having recorded four straight league wins even as Lionel Messi sits out with a knee injury.

"We arrive for the Clasico at the best time of our season," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"We will do as leaders and our hope is to get out of there in the same position.

"I do not know if there will be whistles at the Bernabeu, but it would be normal – we have never been well received.

"Anything can happen in the Clasico. There is a break for two weeks for internationals and we hope everyone comes back without any problems to get ready for Real Madrid."

Barca are hoping Messi will be fit for the Clasico, although president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted the Argentina international will not be rushed back.