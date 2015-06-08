Pique teases Ronaldo as Barca celebrate treble

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique seemingly prodded fun at Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrated the Catalan club's treble success.

A 3-1 victory over Juventus in Berlin helped Barca add the UEFA Champions League title to crowns already won in La Liga and the Cop del Rey this term.

Despite Ronaldo and Co. blitzing their way to a 22-match winning run in all competitions, which had left Barca four points adrift at times, the second half of the campaign belonged to Luis Enrique's side. They won all but four of their league matches in 2015, including March's crucial Clasico 2-1 win.

Another key defeat for Real in the second half of the campaign was a 4-0 reverse at city rivals Atletico, which prompted controversy as Ronaldo was photographed immediately afterwards celebrating his birthday in Madrid.

Pique picked up on the furore that had surrounded the Portugal star, thanking Colombian singer Kevin Roldan, whose over-eager use of social media when performing at Ronaldo's birthday bash and started the row.

"Thanks to the team, coaching staff, equipment staff, doctors, physiotherapists, all the fans, all the directors," Pique began.

"And Kevin Roldan... it all started with you!"