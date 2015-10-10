Pique wants whistling situation resolved

Gerard Pique is tired of being jeered by Spain supporters and the embattled centre-back wants the situation resolved.

Pique has been targeted by boo boys in recent months and it was no different during Spain's 4-0 rout of Luxembourg in Euro 2016 qualifying on Friday.

The 28-year-old was jeered and whistled at by Spanish fans in Logrono as Vicente del Bosque's men sealed their spot at next year's showpiece tournament.

Pique was questioned about the ongoing feud and the home supporters post-match.

"You have to ask the public; I only like talking about what I do out on the pitch," he was quoted as saying by AS.

"I'd like to resolve this situation with the whistling, of course I do but that depends on the fans. I am going to give all I've got to do my job.

"I thought I put in a good game, the result puts us on our way to France and now we want to do a good job at the Euros."

Pique added: "I seem to have explained myself a thousand times on this...no one should be in any doubt about me and my commitment; I’ve been with the national side since I was 16.

"People can take a look through the archives and see everything I have said in the press since I was a kid. You won’t find anything bad, or comments I've made against the national team or this country for people to get upset about."