Pirates and Chiefs to do battle as Soweto derby headlines MTN8 semi-finals

Football fans across the country will be frothing at the mouth after Kaizer Chiefs drew rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 two-legged semi-finals, setting up two early season Soweto derbies.

On Saturday Pirates edged a ten-man Cape Town City 1-0 while SuperSport United edged TTM 3-2 in a thriller.

Chiefs got up and running under Gavin Hunt with a come from behind 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United to seal their spot in the semi’s on Sunday, while the draw for the last four was made on Sunday evening following Mamelodi Sundowns shock 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic.

The draw saw the Soweto giants pitted against each other, while defending Champions SuperSport will be eyeing a fourth consecutive MTN8 final as they face Celtic.

The dates and venues will be announced by the Premier Soccer League in due course.