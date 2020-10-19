Hunt: We were a little bit rusty

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he is trying to 'instil the mentality' into the team following their victory over Maritzburg United in the MTN8 quarter-final.

The Soweto giants advanced to the next round of the top eight competition after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the Team of Choice at the FNB Stadium on Sunday after a brace from Yagan Sasman cancelled out Thabiso Kutumela's opening goal.

Amakhosi will now renew their rivalry with Orlando Pirates when the two teams square off in the semi-final after they were drawn against each other following the conclusion of the draw.

Hunt was impressed with Bernard Parker's performance but reserved special praise for youngsters Sasman, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom and Happy Mashiane.

'I think first half we were still on the bus, we were all over the show,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'We were pulled apart. I'm trying to instil a couple of things, but it's difficult in a week and a half. And then I made the changes which it was inevitable to do. We changed the shape a bit.

'I thought a guy like Bernard Parker, he was unbelievable today. He was fantastic, playing out of position. But you know, we showed a bit of grit. But I'm trying to instil the mentality into the team. That's the most important thing.

'First half, certainly not good. No one generally plays well in their first game of the season. We were a little bit rusty here and there. But the things we are trying to implement will take time and hopefully, this will give us some momentum going forward and we'll try next week again. We'll get a few players back.

'I thought the kids did well again. I thought the goal boy (Sasman) - he's a player for me. He can play. Blom came in, changed the game. He's another one, a youngster. Happy - came in on the left. These are the ones for the future. I've got a few more here. I'll keep blooding them and keep playing them. But we can't play them just for the sake of playing them. We've got to play them for the right reasons. It'll take hopefully not too much time.'