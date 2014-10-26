Pirates keeper Meyiwa dies after shooting

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital following an altercation at a property on the outskirts of Johannesburg in Vosloorus, according to the official South African police Twitter account.

The account revealed that "two suspects went into the house and one remained outside" before fleeing the scene on foot.

South African Premier Soccer League outfit Pirates confirmed the tragic news via a statement later on Sunday, with a press conference scheduled for Monday.

"This is a sad loss to Senzo's family especially his children, to Orlando Pirates & the nation", said Orlando chairman Dr Khoza.

Meyiwa earned three caps for Bafana Bafana after debuting for the national team last year.