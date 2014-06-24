Pirlo feeling tense ahead of Uruguay 'final'

Cesare Prandelli's men only need a draw at the Arena das Dunas in Natal to advance from Group D.

Pirlo, 35, said the feeling in the squad was similar to what preparations for FIFA World Cup semi-finals and deciders were like.

''This match is like a final or semi-final," he said.

"The enthusiasm and the tension is the same because this is a 'in or out' challenge."

Pirlo said it would be Italy who decided their own fate and is confident they can produce what is required to get a result.

''I am not worried. We know this is a crucial game. Nevertheless, we are conscious of our strength and that the result will depend entirely on us," he said.

"We are confident we can do a great match."

Pirlo refuses to think Tuesday's clash could be his last for Italy.

''I hope to win and progress in this tournament," he said.

"I am not thinking about it (potentially being my last match for Italy). The only objective is to win, to progress and to perform in this wonderful jersey which is the most beautiful thing a player can experience."