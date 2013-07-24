Pirlo hoping to bow out in Brazil

Pirlo won the World Cup with Italy in 2006 and came close to securing glory at the 2012 UEFA European Championships as the Azzurri lost in the final to Spain.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed success at club level with Juventus in recent times, helping them to consecutive Serie A titles.

Pirlo, who was part of the Italy side that finished third at the recent FIFA Confederations Cup, admitted that one of his main goals for the new season is to help his country secure their spot in Brazil next year.

"When I was little I always dreamed about becoming a professional player and to able to play in a World Cup," he said.

"I was lucky enough to win one so all of my dreams came true. I'm still playing and the task ahead is to go and try to win another World Cup.

"We are not qualified yet, but we hope to do so quite soon because I can't wait for it and I want to have my ticket for that flight back to Brazil."

Pirlo is approaching the latter stages of his career, but he continues to perform at the highest level.

However, the midfielder did hint that he may step away from the international scene if Italy have a strong World Cup.

He added: "If things go well that will probably be the time so say thanks and goodbye to everybody."