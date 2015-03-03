Pirlo inspired stunning Tevez free-kick

The Argentina striker curled a magnificent effort past Morgan De Sanctis in the 64th minute at the Stadio Olimpico, with Tevez assuming set-piece responsibilities in the injured Pirlo's absence.

Speaking after the draw, Tevez revealed he had been working on his technique in training after studying Pirlo closely to help himself improve.

"I copied Pirlo," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport. "I watch him every day in training and tried to copy him.

"But when he returns, he will take them again. He is a specialist and I have to respect that."

It was not enough to win the match, though, as Seydou Keita headed Roma level with 12 minutes to play, earning a share of the spoils between Serie A's top two.

"We are very angry," Tevez added. "In the last 20 minutes we lost a game in which we had done very well.

"The team showed great character, but after the goal, when it was 11 against 10, we cannot give away such an important game."

Juve, aiming for a fourth consecutive title, are nine points clear at the summit.