Pirlo not planning Italy return amid Inter rumours

New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo insists he has no plans to return to Italy, seemingly ruling out a loan move to Inter in January.

Italy legend Pirlo moved to MLS side New York upon the expiry of his contract with Juventus at the end of last season.

Pirlo, considered one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, signed off his time in Turin with a Serie A and Coppa Italia double, while Juve were also runners-up in the Champions League.

It has been suggested that Inter boss Roberto Mancini is contemplating a surprise loan move for Pirlo in the January transfer window, but the 36-year-old quelled talk of a return to a team where he was on the books between 1998 and 2001.

"I still want to play, I do not think about retirement," he told Corriere dello Sports.

"But I want to honour the contract with New York City. I'm used to these rumours, but I do not move.

"I'm not in the US to be on vacation, I'm here to have a winning experience."

Pirlo also suggested that Juve fought to keep him, but that his heart was set on a new experience.

"Juve? They wanted me to stay, but it was the right time to make a new experience after four fantastic years and having won everything they could win," he added.

"For me it [moving to New York] was a way of life, a chance to learn something new."