Piszczek out for 10 days with calf strain

Borussia Dortmund full-back Lukasz Piszczek has been ruled of action for approximately 10 days with a calf strain.

The 30-year-old was brought off just before half-time in Poland's 3-1 Euro 2016 qualifying defeat to Germany on Friday.

He subsequently withdrew from the squad before Monday's fixture against Gilbraltar and returned to Dortmund.

Further tests have shown that the defender is set for a small period on the sidelines.

Piszczek will now miss Saturday's trip to Hannover and is also doubtful for the UEFA Europa League clash against Krasnodar on September 17.