Pitch invasion at Blackpool under FA investigation

The pitch invasion during Blackpool’s home game against Southend is being investigated by the Football Association, Press Association Sport understands.

The incident occurred deep into injury time towards the end of Saturday’s League One fixture at Bloomfield Road when Southend defender Taylor Moore scored an own goal to bring Blackpool level at 2-2.

It was the cue for dozens of home supporters to run on to the pitch from both ends of the stadium, coming after several orange gas canisters had been let off throughout the match.

Blackpool were playing their first home game since controversial owner Owen Oyston was removed from the club’s board, with protesting fans ending their boycott and leading to a near sell-out crowd of 15,871.

The Seasiders acknowledged their supporters for their enthusiasm in a statement after the game but warned them such behaviour would not be tolerated for fear of the club being punished.

“We know that you will all maintain that passion for the remainder of the season and fully acknowledge the excitement and emotion of scoring a 96th-minute equaliser on such a memorable day in the history of Blackpool Football Club,” said the statement.

“However, we must implore all supporters to remain in the stands, no matter what the situation. No spectators or unauthorised persons must encroach onto the pitch.

“Having worked so hard to reach this point, it would be such a shame to run the risk of FA sanctions and see the club fined or forced to play matches behind closed doors.”