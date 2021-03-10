Pitso announces Al Ahly squad for Ismaily SC's game

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has named his 21-man squad for their upcoming Egyptian Premier League clash against Ismaily SC at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Red Eagles are set to face Ismaily in their week 12 of the Egyptian Premier League fixture after it was postponed due to their commitments in the Caf Champions League.

Ahly have recently dropped down to third place in the league standings with 24 points, six points behind Zamalek at the top, but Mosimane's side has three games in hand over the current leaders.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 21-man squad in full:

Mohamed El Shenawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Saad Samir, Ramy Rabia, Ahmed Beckham, Yasser Ibrahim, Badr Benoun, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Soulia, Afsha, Ahmed Nabil Koka, Nasser Maher, Akram Tawfik, Junior Ajayi, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Walter Bwalya, Hussein El Shahaat and Salah Mohsen.