Is Nottingham Forest full-back Ola Aina injured? Premier League injury update

Ola Aina has been key for Forest this season, denying some of the league's best wingers

Nottingham Forest full-back Ola Aina is a doubt for their upcoming game against Tottenham Hotspur, but all hope is not lost.

Few would have expected Nuno Espirito Santo to be eyeing up Champions League football with Forest at the start of this season, but that’s exactly where they are as the final day draws closer.

They come up against a stuttering Spurs side on Monday night, following Ange Postecoglou suffering another damaging league defeat, this time against fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Is Ola Aina injured for the Spurs game?

Nuno Espirito Santo has provided an update on Aina in recent weeks (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The London-born Nigeria international is having a season to remember at Forest, having notched two goals and provided an assist in his 30 starts this season.

But the 28-year-old’s progress was stopped in its tracks when he went down off the ball against Manchester United and had to receive treatment on the pitch before hobbling off.

Getting Aina back could prove crucial to Forest's final Champions League push (Image credit: Alamy)

With Nuno ruling him out for ‘a while’ with a calf injury, Aina then missed following meetings with Aston Villa and Everton.

But speaking ahead of the Spurs outing, the Forest manager did provide some hope of a return for his star full-back.

Speaking to NottinghamshireLive, Nuno said: “For the next one [against Spurs], we hope.

“It is going to be assessed day by day. I don’t know how many hours he spends at the training ground receiving treatment, so we are trying to have him back as soon as possible.”

Whether he’s available to start, come in off the bench or even make the matchday squad remains to be seen.