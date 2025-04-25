Fantasy Premier League tips for GW34: Three midfielders you should sign

It’s time for the latest round of Fantasy Premier League, and we’re into the final five Gameweeks of the season.

The FA Cup semi-finals mean that four Premier League clubs are not in league action in Gameweek 34, so you may well have to make more changes to your FPL team than normal.

But who should you transfer in to help you out across this set of fixtures? Here are three midfielders we reckon are worth thinking about…

Alex Iwobi – Fulham (£5.5m)

With two goals and an assist in his last three Premier League outings, Alex Iwobi is enjoying something of a purple patch for Fulham, who travel to rock-bottom and already-relegated Southampton on Saturday.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the Cottagers’ West London derby defeat to Chelsea last Sunday, having also found the net in the previous weekend’s win over Liverpool.

Fulham will be hoping to reignite their push for European qualification on the South Coast, and Iwobi’s form could be key to that.

Anthony Elanga – Nottingham Forest (£5.4m)

This isn’t the first time we’ve suggested signing Anthony Elanga, and while the Nottingham Forest forward appears to have gone slightly off the boil over the last few Gameweeks, there’s no denying that he’s one of his side’s main men in an attacking sense.

The Sweden international went to nine Premier League assists for the season by setting up Chris Wood for what proved to be the winner in Monday night’s victory at Tottenham, which might just have revitalised him after that mini dip.

Forest host Brentford next Thursday – in a fixture which stills falls within Gameweek 34 – and Elanga will no doubt be eyeing up double figures for assists – and more goals – as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men continue their charge towards Champions League qualification.

Marshall Munetsi – Wolves (£5.0m)

Owned by a mere 0.1% of FPL managers, Wolves’ Marshall Munetsi could prove to be a very handy bargain.

The Zimbabwe captain, who joined Wolves from Reims in January, has picked up at least three points in five of the last six Gameweeks, recording an assist to collect a total of five in the recent win over Spurs.

With Wolves at home on Saturday to a Leicester team whose relegation was confirmed last weekend and who have conceded more than two goals per game on average this term, opportunity knocks for another healthy points haul.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 34 is 11am BST on Saturday, 26 April.