Pitso announces Al Ahly's squad for Enppi SC clash

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 21-man squad for their upcoming match against Enppi SC in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Red Eagles will be eyeing nothing but maximum points against Ennpi following their 2-1 defeat to Smouha in the previous league encounter on Wednesday.

The two teams will meet in a postponed game from the 13th round of the Egyptian Premier League at Petrosport stadium on Saturday with kick off set for 9:30pm.

However, Mosimane will be without the services of several key players, most notably Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathi, Junior Ajayi, and Badr Benoun, who will all miss the game due to various injuries.

Take a look at Pitso Mosimane's 21-man squad against ENNPI:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfi, Mostafa Shobeir.

Defenders: Mohamed Hossam, Saad Samir, Rami Rabia, Ahmed Ramadan.

Midfielders: Walid Soliman, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdy, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Nabil, Amr El Soulia, Nasser Maher.

Forwards: Kahraba, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen, Hussein El Shahat.