Pitso named Best Manager in Egypt

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has been named as ‘Best Manager in Egypt’ by the Sports Critics Association for his exploits with the Red Eagles.

Mosimane has enjoyed huge success since joining Ahly in October 2020 after he led them to the treble, which included the Caf Champions League tite, Egyptian Premier League title and the Egypt Cup.

He also led the team to the bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup after finishing third in the tournament and most recently guided Ahly to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, where he will face either Wydad Casablanca, Mamelodi Sundowns or Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mosimane expressed his delight at receiving the Best Manager award at the annual event.

'I’m very grateful to have been awarded the Best Manager award, and I thank everyone who voted for me,' Mosimane said in his acceptance speech.

'I accept it on behalf of the players, the coaching staff, the board of directors and the fans.

'I feel here as if I’m at home in Egypt. I feel welcomed and warmth, and I have a great responsibility with a big team.

'We have a match on Wednesday, and after that I will talk about the derby,' he concluded.