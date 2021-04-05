Pitso: We achieved our target

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is delighted to have secured their qualification to the Caf Champions League quarter-finals following their draw against Al Merrikh SC over the weekend.

The Red Eagles were forced to settle for a point against the Sudan side following their 2-2 draw at the Al Hilal Stadium.

Ahly remain in second place in the Group A standings with eight points from five matches in the group stages and will take on log leaders Simba SC in their final game.

Mosimane admits that he expected a tough game against Al Merrikh, he is happy to have reached the next round of the competition as they continue to defend their title..

‘It was a difficult game, which saw four goals with each team netting twice. It was an open game as I expected before the match,’ Mosimane told his club’s official website.

‘We created many scoring chances in the game but we failed to convert them to goals. I believe that the draw is a fair result.

‘We did many mistakes in the match and several of our players were out of form which affected our performance.

‘I was sure that we can bounce back in the second half. I believe in my players and their ability to deliver.

‘We lost to Simba SC away from home but we managed to win against AS Vita Club in DR Congo and we secured a draw in Sudan against Al Merrikh to qualify to the quarter-finals.

‘All the teams that topped their groups don’t wish to face Al Ahly. We are a strong team and we won the competition on 9 occasions. Finally, we will continue our journey to defend our title.’