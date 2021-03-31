Pitso: We want to finish Caf CL Group A in top spot

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says one of their biggest objectives is to finish the Caf Champions League group stages as the leaders of Group A.

The Red Eagles will now travel to the Al Hilal Stadium when they square off against Sudan outfit Al Merrikh SC in the fifth fixture of the Champions League group stage.

Ahly currently occupy second place in Group A with seven points from four games, trailing group leaders Simba FC by three points.

However, Mosimane's side still have a chance to finish as Group A leaders if they can claim maximum points against Al Merrikh and Simba in their final group stage fixtures.

'We aim to qualify to the next round by achieving an important victory over Al Merrikh SC. Al Ahly will travel to Sudan focusing only on putting on a solid performance,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'Defeating Al Merrikh SC will allow us to achieve many goals such as, qualifying to the next round, keeping our hopes in being the group leaders as we will face Simba SC in the last fixture, and sending a message to all the other teams that we are always capable of winning away from home.

'Al Merrikh are difficult opponents and they were close to defeating Simba SC in their last game.

'We analyzed Al Merrikh very well and we studied how they play at their home ground. We hope to have a bit of luck and achieve an important win.

'Our upcoming two games against Al Merrikh and Simba are very important in our journey in the CAF Champions League. First of all, we have to qualify and secondly, we want to be the group leaders; it is Al Ahly’s norm to be leaders.

'It’s not necessary to start the group stage in the best possible manner; however, we have to end the group stage in the optimal way possible.'

'Finally, the group stage phase in the CAF Champions League is like a marathon. The most important thing is to end it in the best possible way and that is what we are seeking for in the remaining two games,' he concluded.