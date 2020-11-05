Pitso's Al Ahly learn Caf CL final opponents

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side are set to face Zamalek in the final of the Caf Champions League at the Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 27 November 2020.

Zamalek left it late before beating Raja Club Athletic 3-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate at the Cairo International Stadium to storm into the Total CAF Champions League final.

Ben Malango had given Raja the lead two minutes after the break before Ferjani Sassi drew Zamalek level in the 61st minute. Mostafa Mohamed scored a quick brace in the 84th and 87th minutes to firm up the victory for the home side.

The Egyptian giants booked a Cairo Derby date against rivals Al Ahly in the finale set for the Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria on November 27, making their first final since 2016 when they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns and now in search for a sixth Champions League crown.