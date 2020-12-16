Pitso’s Al Ahly prepare for Ghazi El Mahalla clash

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will resume training on Wednesday as they prepare for their Egyptian Premier League clash against Ghazi El Mahalla on Friday.

The Red Eagle got their league title defence off to a good start after they beat Misr El-Makkasa SC 3-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on 13 December.

The victory saw Ahly move to the top of the Egyptian Premier League standings with three points from their first game of the 2020-21 season.

Mosimane has since decided to give his Al Ahly players a 24-hour rest before they resume training on Wednesday.

Ahly will be hoping to continue their winning form when they welcome Ghazi El Mahalla to the Al Salam Stadium in their second league game of the season with kick-off set for 7:30pm.

Al Ahly have since released the following statement on their return to training:

'Our coach Pisto Mosimane decided to give Al Ahly players a 24-hour rest and to resume the team’s training sessions on Wednesday.'

'The Red Eagles will resume their preparations on Wednesday for Al Ahly’s upcoming match against Ghazl El Mahalla SC on Friday in the second fixture of the Egyptian Premier League.'