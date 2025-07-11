Friday Football Quiz, episode 71: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Can you name this former Pompey icon?

Its finally the weekend, which can only mean one thing, FourFourTwo's Friday Football Quiz!

Women's Euro 2025 is well underway, the Club World Cup final is upon us, so there's no better way to start your weekend than taking on our weekly staple of our Friday Football Quiz, now in its 71st edition.

We're testing your knowledge on a broad range of topics this week, so get those cogs turning and get ready to go...

If you're a regular enjoyer of our end-of-week teasers, you'll know how it works, but if this is your first time, let us fill you in.

You have 20 multiple-choice questions to answer, and unlike some of our other quizzes, and because it's the weekend, you have unlimited time to do so!

If you're stalling after a long week, don't worry, just pop in your email and Kwizly will lay it on a plate for you to tap in!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've conquered the Friday Football Quiz, emerging victorious from its labyrinthine questions. But the final whistle hasn't blown on your quizzing journey just yet.

