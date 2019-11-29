Pittman urges clubs to look at Junior leagues in search of talent

Livingston midfielder Scott Pittman believes there are more “hidden gems” in his old stomping grounds after seeing former club Broxburn Athletic reach the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round.

Pittman played in the Scottish Junior ranks with Broxburn and Bo’ness United after leaving Hamilton, who he faces on Saturday, before signing for Livingston in 2015 and going on to seal two promotions.

Broxburn are one of the many clubs who left the Juniors to join the East of Scotland League to have a chance of moving up the pyramid into the SPFL, and they are making their mark in the Scottish Cup among others.

Pittman said: “It’s good to see them doing well, especially Broxburn and they have got a big tie away to St Mirren, which is massive for the club.

“I still know a couple of the players so it’s great to see them doing well and hopefully they do well in the next round as well.

“I have not had a chance to see many games recently but certainly when I played there was a lot of talent in the Juniors. If teams look there they will probably find a few hidden gems.

“I always believed in myself. At the time I probably didn’t think I’d be able to jump up four or five divisions but I always believed in myself and did everything right to get back into senior football.

“Broxburn have moved leagues and it gives them something to play for and get the chance to go into League Two. It makes a bit more competition in the league.”

Livingston have only recorded one win in 11 games but have played Celtic and Rangers a total of five times in that spell and are looking to kick-start their season against Accies.

Pittman said: “We have had a tough run of fixtures and played the Old Firm back to back so hopefully we can put a good run together now.”