Pizarro: Bayern more relaxed this season

Under Jupp Heynckes, Bayern clinched the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League in 2012-13, with Pep Guardiola on course to win all three again in his debut season at the Allianz Arena.

While striker Pizarro, who has four goals from 15 appearances in all competitions this term, insists there remains a hunger to win silverware, he also feels the squad are more relaxed.

"Maybe we are a bit looser before the games. We go with less nervousness into the games," he told the club's official website.

"But if we are on the pitch, we are just as concentrated as in the previous season.

"We want to win everything again. This is the most important thing."

Bayern are 19 points clear in the German top flight and remain in the latter stages of the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Pizarro believes everything is set up for Bayern to enjoy more success on all fronts, but warned of the threat that Arsenal - who trail 2-0 - will pose in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie next month.

"Everything is there. In the Bundesliga, it looks naturally good. In the cup also. And in the Champions League we have the confidence to be back in the final," he continued.

"But first we must survive the second leg against Arsenal.

"For me it is important to win titles. And we can at Bayern."