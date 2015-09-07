Pizarro secures Bremen return

Claudio Pizarro has joined Werder Bremen for the third time in his career after agreeing a deal until the end of the season.

The veteran striker first represented the Bundesliga club between 1999 and 2001 before leaving for domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

Pizarro returned to the Weserstadion on an initial loan deal in August 2008 following an unhappy spell with Chelsea in the Premier League before signing permanently a year later.

The Peru international again left for Bayern ahead of the 2012-13 season, but his contract at the Allianz Arena was not renewed at the end of last term leaving him free to rejoin Bremen.

"I am pleased to be here again," he told the club's official website. "It is a very challenging task. I hope I can use my experience as much as possible for the team."

Pizarro won the DFB-Pokal with Bremen in 2009 and counts six Bundesliga titles, five Pokals and a UEFA Champions League medal among his achievements with Bayern.

The 36-year-old is reunited with head coach Viktor Skrypnyk, who was a team-mate of Pizarro's during his first spell at Bremen.