Pizzi satisfied with Copa America draw

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi had no complaints about his side's Copa America Centenario group, despite having to face Argentina.

The nations will meet in the Group D opener on June 6 after being drawn together on Sunday in what will be a repeat of last year's final.

Pizzi, who replaced Jorge Sampaoli in January, said all four groups were tough – but knows the threat posed by Gerardo Martino's men.

"They are all even groups," he said. "To confront Argentina once again always brings an extra difficulty, but I think the four groups are evenly matched, the four have their difficulty and we must be prepared to face them all."

As for facing Argentina in their first outing, Pizzi said it was important Chile also focused on their other group opponents – Panama and Bolivia.

"I think for my personality, and what I think is best for a team, we have to have respect for all the teams that are sure to try to do a good Copa America," he said. "They will make it difficult, and prevent us playing as we intend."