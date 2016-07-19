Pjaca bids emotional Dinamo farewell as Juve move nears
Juventus are seemingly closing on Croatia winger Marko Pjaca, who has said his goodbye to Dinamo Zagreb.
Marko Pjaca has bid an emotional farewell to Dinamo Zagreb ahead of his final game for the club as the winger closes on an expected move to Juventus.
The 21-year-old impressed at Euro 2016 for Croatia and was quickly linked with a move to Serie A, with Inter and AC Milan credited with an interest.
Champions Juve soon emerged as front-runners, though, and the player's representative Marko Naletilic claimed a deal was close last week, with reports suggesting the Turin club have agreed a €25million fee.
Pjaca has now confirmed that his final appearance in a Dinamo shirt will come in Wednesday's Champions League second round of qualifying second-round tie against Vardar in front of home support at the Stadion Maksimir.
"I would like to say that on Wednesday I will play my last game for Dinamo," he told the club's official website.
"This is my club that I have cheered since the day I was born. I am grateful to Dinamo for everything.
"I am happy because I am waiting for a new challenge, but sad because I'm leaving the club that I have cheered for as long as I can remember.
"What is important and I what I want to emphasise to the great Dinamo fans is thanks for everything, it was beautiful and a dream come true to play at the Maksimir Stadium and win trophies, but it was time to part."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.