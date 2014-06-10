Pjanic: Bosnia have no fear of Argentina

Bosnia-Herzegovina go up against the South American giants in their opening match of Group F at the nation's first ever World Cup.

Despite the daunting prospect of facing the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero in Rio de Janeiro this weekend, playmaker Pjanic, who enjoyed a superb season at club level with Roma, is confident that his country can give Argentina a run for their money.

"We will be against one of the favourites in Argentina, but we have the expertise to challenge them," he told Sky Sport 24.

"We do not fear anyone because we believe in our chances.

"Many of us have played in big European tournaments and know how to deal with certain situations.

"Progressing from the group is our goal. Brazil is beautiful, we are realising how fascinating this country is."