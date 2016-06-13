Pjanic completes €32m Juventus move

Miralem Pjanic has signed a five-year deal with Juventus after the Serie A champions agreed a €32million deal with Roma.

The midfielder enjoyed a stunning 2015-16 campaign for Roma – who finished third – as he scored 10 goals in 33 league appearances.

That form attracted interest from across Europe, but the 26-year-old has committed his future to Juve.

Bosnia-Herzegovina international Pjanic was on target when Roma beat Massimiliano Allegri's side in August.

He spent just under five years with the capital club after joining from Lyon.

Pjanic's technical qualities marked him as a stand-out player under a succession of managers and, although silverware eluded him at the Stadio Olimpico, he was a two-time Serie A runner-up under the guidance of Rudi Garcia.

Juve are on the brink of securing the signing of Barcelona full-back Dani Alves, but could lose talisman Paul Pogba.

The 23-year-old, on France duty at Euro 2016, has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and former club Manchester United.

If Pogba were to leave, Pjanic would be under pressure to fill the void left by his departure.