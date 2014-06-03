Platini responds to corruption allegations

British media reports alleged the UEFA president was personally lobbied by Asian counterpart Mohamed bin Hammam in a secret meeting ahead of the vote.

However, Platini has responded to the British newspaper in writing, claiming his only meetings with Bin Hammam - since banned from football by the FIFA ethics committee - had been to discuss his potential candidacy for the FIFA presidency in 2011.

"I find it astonishing that conversations with a fellow member of the FIFA executive committee could suddenly be transformed into a matter of state," read the letter.

"I have obviously met with Mr Mohamed Bin Hammam on many occasions in 2010 as we were both members of the same FIFA executive committee since 2002.

"During those conversations with Mr Bin Hammam, the topic of the discussions was my potential candidature for the FIFA presidency. Mr. Bin Hammam was indeed trying to convince me to become a candidate for the 2011 FIFA presidential elections."

Platini also pointed out he was the only FIFA member to have made his votes for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments public, revealing he backed winners Russia and Qatar.

"Additionally, I wish to reiterate that I am the only member of the FIFA executive committee who publicly stated for which bid I have voted - proof of my full transparency - and that no one ever dictates terms or conditions to me."