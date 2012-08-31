Platini snipes at autocratic FIFA boss Blatter

The 57-year-old Frenchman is against the use of goal-line technology which was approved by FIFA in July, following a change of heart by Blatter two years ago.

"When you talk about technology, FIFA didn't decide on goalline technology, President Blatter did," Platini told reporters at an informal gathering in Monte Carlo.

"No one in the executive committee was consulted, nor was anyone in any other FIFA committees invited to give their views. It was just the FIFA president along with IFAB [the body that determines the laws of the game]. He's in charge and it's up to him."

Blatter made no secret of his dislike of technology until an incident in a 2010 World Cup match between England and Germany when a Frank Lampard shot clearly crossed the goal-line but was unsighted by officials.

Earlier that year Blatter had said the matter was off the agenda, but then began to embrace technology, saying if it could prove to be 100 percent reliable he would fully support it.

Platini said the decision by the law-making International Football Association Board (IFAB) this July to sanction goalline technology was purely down to Blatter.

IFAB comprises the four British associations, who have four votes and FIFA, who also have four votes and proposals need a majority of six to become law.

Platini, a member of FIFA's Executive Committee, said the issue was never discussed by him or other members of the committee.

Platini is against goalline technology and instead prefers the additional assistant referees (AAR) system which UEFA has adopted.

AAR involves having two additional assistant referees behind the goalline to assist the man in the middle.

"I respect the tradition and the fact that the four British associations for 125 years have always taken a traditional decision and I respect that.

"I think the four votes for the British are OK, it's the four votes for FIFA I don't understand.

"The president has the four votes and he decides what he wants, he never speaks about the IFAB in the executive committee (ExCo). The four votes of Blatter are not correct.

"Many people are against the four votes of the British, they say Wales and Northern Ireland are not very important, but I don't agree with them.

"If the ExCo or the Congress decided on the technology I will accept that more because it's a democratic decision. He never discussed it with the executive committee. Blatter has four votes and he decides."

No one from FIFA was available to make a statement on Platini's comments.

TOO EXPENSIVE

In reiterating his objection to goalline technology he added: "I am 57 years old, I am not going to change my mind now, you will never convince me. We haven't even seen any results of tests, we don't know how it works, and besides, it won't be possible in every match, it would be too expensive. It's absolutely impossible."

Platini's opinion is not shared b