Platini vows to fight for UEFA presidency after appeal hearing

Banned UEFA president Michel Platini left his FIFA Appeal Committee hearing "quite happy" and has set his sights on clearing his name in time for Euro 2016.

Platini and his FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter were both banned for eight years in December following an investigation by FIFA's Independent Ethics Committee into a payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.3m) made by FIFA, and authorised by Blatter, to the former France captain in February 2011.

The Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee is seeking to increase the punishment, meaning Blatter and Platini - who both deny any wrongdoing - could be handed with life bans from football.

Platini began his appeal against the ban in Zurich on Monday and was pleased with how the hearing had gone.

"It has been a really good hearing, it has been very well conducted by people who have been sincere and I'm quite happy about how it went," he said.

"Now, their interpretation - we'll see how it will go, I don't know what they are going to do, but I'm quite happy with how it went

"I'm fighting on that [the presidency], I'm fighting for that, I'm fighting to be left in peace, to be, not exonerated, because I don't like to say this word, but I'm fighting to go against the injustice of the people who took my job away."

The 60-year-old hopes victory in his appeal could see him back at the helm of European football this season, ahead of the Euro 2016 tournament in his home nation.

He added: "I hope to go back to work as soon as possible, I hope to go back to the office as soon as the decision has been given by the appeal commission and then, well, prepare [for] Euro [2016].

"There are things to do that are important; it's been several months that I've not been working.

"I always tried to be reasonable regarding the decisions, regarding especially UEFA, so I'm waiting to go back, to work on the Euro, this beautiful European football party which will take place in a country called France."