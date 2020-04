Players and staff at Macclesfield complain to EFL over unpaid wages

The EFL has received complaints of non-payment of wages to players and staff at Macclesfield.

Employees at the Sky Bet League Two club went public with their situation on Thursday.

An EFL spokesman said: “Following the statement issued earlier today by players and other staff at Macclesfield Town, the EFL can confirm that it has today received complaints of non-payment of wages to players and staff.

“The EFL has requested the club’s observations before determining, in accordance with EFL Regulations, what steps to take whilst also assisting all parties in reaching an amicable and appropriate resolution as quickly as possible.”

A statement on behalf of individuals working for Macclesfield, which has been sent to the PA news agency, says that payments due have not been received and that they fear they could find themselves “in a similar situation” to League One sides Bury and Bolton.

The Shakers’ league membership was withdrawn at the end of August after the club failed to provide guarantees over financial sustainability to the EFL, while Bolton were saved by a takeover.

The statement from Macclesfield read: “We as players and staff at Macclesfield Town Football Club regret to inform that last season’s issues regarding payment of wages to ourselves and staff have reoccurred once again.

“Saddened by the news of Bury and Bolton’s staff and players we feel the need to release this statement before we find ourselves in a similar situation as theirs.

“With not directly involving the EFL with last season’s non-payment of wages, we are now pleading with the EFL to help Macclesfield Town as a football club to not end up in the same position as Bury Football Club have found themselves in.”

The statement continued: “As players and staff, we remain committed and professional to honour our contracts under these extremely difficult circumstances for ourselves and our families.

“We’d like thank the fans for their continued support and backing this season so far.”

It is understood the Professional Footballers’ Association is working with Macclesfield’s playing staff and the EFL over next steps.

Macclesfield have been approached for comment by PA.

The EFL announced an extension to its existing governance review in September, with the first phase to focus on the circumstances surrounding Bury’s demise.

The second phase will look at whether its existing regulations are effective in ensuring the financial sustainability of EFL clubs.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee is also due to hold a hearing in the autumn looking at the Bury crisis, and the role of the EFL and the Football Association in safeguarding the long-term interests of clubs.