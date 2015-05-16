Players never stopped believing, says Pearson

Leicester City's players "never stopped believing" in their bid to secure Premier League survival, according to manager Nigel Pearson.

The King Power Stadium side preserved their top-flight status with a goalless draw at Sunderland on Saturday, capping a remarkable turnaround in form that has seen them take 19 points from the last 24 available.

Leicester, who were aided by Hull City's defeat at Tottenham, failed to register a single shot on target at the Stadium of Light, but Pearson was happy to focus solely on the end result on this occasion.

"It just shows you how fine the margins are and it was a really scrappy game today," he said. "What pleased me was the determination we had to keep the ball out of the net.

"It was about the result rather than the performance and really, with two months to go in the season our plight looked more than pretty difficult.

"But the players never stopped believing in their own ability.

"The run we've been on is something that's hard to describe. I'm very pleased for us today.

"We've got one game left [at home to QPR] and we want to win it."