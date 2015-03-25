Players will 'pay price' to keep Parma afloat

Parma's debts were revealed to total over €218 million when the Serie A outfit were declared bankrupt and placed into administration last week.

Financial assistance from the league and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has ensured rock-bottom Parma can complete the campaign, and Gobbi claims he and his team-mates are also willing to play their part.

"When we met with the administrator we talked about other issues, the steps of the bankruptcy procedure, things like that," said the 34-year-old, who has been at the Stadio Ennio Tardini since 2010.

"Given the massive amount of debt, we realised that in order to come out of this mess we'd need to renegotiate our contracts. As far as I'm concerned, I'm absolutely amenable to such a solution.

"The lads here in Parma concur with me on the necessity of such a step. I can't talk about the players on loan, but I think it's for the common good.

"I'm open to this. We chose to keep on playing with this shirt as long as there is a chance to save this club and everyone that works in it. We knew that sacrifices had to be made and we're ready to pay the price to save Parma."

FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio is reported to be in talks with a potential buyer for the stricken club, with suggestions the group concerned is the company that owns MLS side Toronto.

Gobbi added: "Yes, president Tavecchio told us about this Canadian fund that could be interested in the club, nothing much else on the subject.

"He told us the name of the fund, no other detail. Let's hope things progress well. We don't even know what the procedure will be, they'll probably need to get in touch with the administrator. I don't know. We only have to wait and hope for the best."