Playing alongside Pogba an honour for Khedira

Sami Khedira described it as an "honour" to be playing alongside Paul Pogba and urged his Juventus midfield partner to stay grounded.

After an injury-hit start to his Juve career, Khedira has started Juve's past three matches.

On each occasion the Germany international has lined up alongside Pogba, whose performances for Juve have made him one of the most sought-after players in European football with Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City said to be among his suitors.

Khedira - who signed from Real Madrid on a free transfer in the close-season - is relishing his role next to Pogba, but had a word of warning for his team-mate.

"Paul is a fantastic player, I think anyone would want his abilities," Khedira said ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter against Borussia Monchengladbach.

"He's very young, I would tell him to keep his on his shoulders, to stay as focused as he is and not to create concerns.

"He has great quality and for me it is an honour to play with him."

It has been a hit-and-miss start by Juve in their Serie A defence with Massimiliano Allegri's men having taken just nine points from eight league matches - leaving them 14th.

There have been no such problems in the Champions League, though, with Juve two from two in Group D and Khedira is keen to carry on that momentum against Gladbach at the Juventus Stadium.

"We'll look to replicate our great Champions League displays. That's what we're aiming for," he added.

"We were organised in our last game [against Inter] and dominated the second half. We can only get better as a side and grow in confidence with every game we play.

"Our players are now all in good shape, we've got many alternatives when it comes to freshening things up. We have plenty of respect for Gladbach, they've got great players and play an excellent brand of football."