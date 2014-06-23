Playing for a draw could be costly, says Prandelli

Having beaten England 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup Group D opener, Italy suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in their second pool match.

Despite that disappointment, Italy know a point against Uruguay will be enough to guarantee a spot in the last 16 due to their superior goal difference.

However, head coach Prandelli believes playing for a point could ultimately work against his team.

"'We know that we need a winning mentality to reach a positive conclusion," he said.

"We want to win and cannot think about playing for a draw. Tomorrow we will have to be eager and determined psychologically and also from an attitude point of view.

"We will have to fight for every ball like they do."

Uruguay were also beaten by Costa Rica in Group D, but a brace from Luis Suarez saw Oscar Tabarez's men triumph 2-1 against England last Thursday to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

And Prandelli has warned his team must be vigilant to the threat posed by the Liverpool forward and national team-mate Edinson Cavani, who is well known to Italian fans from his time playing for Napoli in Serie A.

"We are talking about two of the best strikers in this World Cup," Prandelli added.

"They are two modern strikers, they do not give any points of reference when they attack and can score easily when in the box.

"We must be good enough to not give these two players any chance to score."