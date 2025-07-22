England vs Italy live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch Euro 2025 semi-final

Ella Toone has scored two goals so far this tournament

Watch England vs Italy and see who will progress to the final of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.

England vs Italy key info ► Date: Tuesday, July 22 ► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Stade de Geneve, Geneva ► Free stream: ITV (UK)

Italy have had an impressive tournament so far, reaching their first women's Euros semi-final since 1997.

But defending champions England remain among the favourites to take the trophy.

The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, July 22.

Read on to find out how to watch England vs Italy live streams from anywhere.

Watch England vs Italy in the UK

England vs Italy will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, ITV, with the game going out on ITV 1 and the ITVX streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Tuesday, July 22.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch England vs Italy from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

England vs Italy preview

Cristina Girelli has been Italy's star this tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy have beaten England twice before at a women's Euros, in 1997 and 2009.

However, England have improved greatly since then and in 2024 they defeated Italy 5-1 in a friendly.

The game will be a difficult one for both teams.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 3-0 win for England.