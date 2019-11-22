Plenty of selection problems for Hamilton ahead of Rangers match

Hamilton boss Brian Rice is facing a selection crisis ahead of Rangers’ visit to the Foys Stadium on Sunday.

Sam Stubbs and Scott Martin are both suspended for the showdown with Steven Gerrard’s team while Blair Alston, Ciaran McKenna, Ryan Fulton (all knee) and Aaron McGowan (hamstring) are all definitely missing too.

Brian Easton (thigh) and Marios Ogkmpoe (ankle) are also doubts, meaning Rice may be forced to hand out-of-favour club captain Darian Mackinnon his first start since August.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has the luxury of a near fully-fit squad to choose from.

Jordan Jones has returned to full training after an 11-week absence resulting from the knee injury he picked up in September’s Old Firm defeat, although he is still 10-days away from being ready for first-team action.

Alfredo Morelos is not due back from international duty with Colombia until Saturday, so it remains to be seen if he will be rushed back into Gerrard’s team.

Hamilton provisional squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Gourlay.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Flanagan, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Kamara, King, Arfield, Barker, Kent, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Stewart, Murphy, Foderingham.