Pochettino calls for Southampton focus

Pochettino saw his men move third in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Hull City at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, with goals from Morgan Schneiderlin, Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana and Steven Davis.

It was Southampton's fourth straight win at home in the top flight, having lost just once in the league all season.

However, Pochettino is eager for his side to remain grounded and guard against complacency.

"The only thing that can stop us from (continuing this form) is ourselves," he told the club's official website.

"We could be our own worst enemy. We need to keep working with the same work ethic and humility because we will probably be getting a lot of compliments due to how we played today

"We need to make sure that we manage those compliments in a good way and turn them into positive energy to keep up our performances.

"We can't let it get to our heads – we need to manage expectations and just keep doing what we are doing."

Southampton's next two fixtures see them travel to fellow top-four sides Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League.