Pochettino confident despite injury blows

The Argentinian is without the likes of first-team regulars Victor Wanyama Nathaniel Clyne, Artur Boruc and Morgan Schneiderlin for the Premier League tie.

However, Pochettino is keen not to use the injuries as an excuse when Manuel Pellegrini's in-form side visit St Mary's Stadium.

"Kelvin Davis is still recovering, as are Guly do Prado, Danny Fox and Morgan Schneiderlin," he said.

"Victor has a hairline fracture (of his leg) – that’s the technical term. Like Artur Boruc, we don't know how long he'll be out.

"Injuries are the worst aspect of football. We've been unlucky, but we have to stay strong.

"These things can happen, so we have to keep believing in ourselves.

"Our project is to mix young players with experiences ones, so this gives us a good opportunity to do that."

Gaston Ramirez could return to action after illness however, as Pochettino looks for his side to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Southampton have now lost their last three matches but the former Espanyol coach has faith that his charges can turn their form around.

"We've played well in our last three games but lacked efficiency," he added.

"We've picked up a few injuries, but this doesn’t change our belief. This (Saturday) is a very good chance to change our fortunes.

"There's a long time left in the season. We need to keep working and believing. Our position in the table isn’t important until the end of the season."