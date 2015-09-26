Pochettino defends officials after Manchester City thrashing

Mauricio Pochettino defended the officiating during Tottenham's 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City on Saturday after the hosts were given two goals that looked to be offside.

Spurs recovered from Kevin De Bruyne's opener to record an emphatic victory, though two major decisions went against the Premier League leaders at White Hart Lane.

Kyle Walker was in an offside position in the build-up to Eric Dier's equaliser, while Harry Kane fired in Tottenham's third despite standing beyond the last man as Christian Eriksen hit a free-kick against the crossbar.

"You know football, sometimes it's for you, sometimes against you," Pochettino said to BT Sport. "You need to always keep calm because sometimes the decision is not easy for the referee.

"Our performance was brilliant, we played against a big, big side and I'm very pleased, I congratulate my players. It's a big happiness for the supporters after our defeat to Arsenal."

Kane's goal ended a run of 748 minutes without scoring this season and Pochettino is confident some pressure will be lifted from the England striker's shoulders.

"It was no easy chance but I think it was important for him to score to take off the pressure. But this is football," he said.

Pochettino maintains the victory does not alter his pre-season targets for the club and he is confident his young squad has the potential to go a long way.

He added: "I think we need to be calm, nothing's changed from two or three weeks ago or the beginning of the season. Our challenge is to develop a young squad, the talent is massive but we need time.

"We go game by game. The most important thing is to keep our feet on the grass."