Pochettino determined to build around Lloris

Mauricio Pochettino insists that he wants to mold his Tottenham team around "world-class" goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The France captain has been in superb form this term, conceding just 10 Premier League goals from 15 games, and he was at his best once again to keep out a point-blank header from Jonas Olsson as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw at West Brom on Saturday.

And despite Lloris being heavily linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in recent transfer windows, Pochettino is determined to keep hold of the shot-stopper, claiming he is key to building a squad capable of challenging at the highest level.

"I can say he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. We are lucky he is at Tottenham with us," said the Argentine manager.

"There are always rumours about the players, but we want to keep him for the future and to challenge for trophies, not only for the present.

"We want to build the next squad and the future with him. He is very happy with us."